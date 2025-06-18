Intervention will bring irreparable consequences: Iran’s Khamenei to US

Tehran: Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned the United States (US) on Wednesday, June 18, that any military action against his country would lead to “irreparable consequences.” His comments come as the deadly conflict between Iran and Israel enters its sixth day, raising fears of a wider regional war.

In a televised address reported by Press TV, Mehr News and Tasnim News Agency, Khamenei stressed that “Americans should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable consequences.” He added that wise individuals who know Iran, its people, and its history “will never speak to this nation in a threatening manner because the Iranian nation cannot be subdued.”

The Iranian leader accused Israel of committing a “grave mistake” and vowed the country would face the consequences. He declared that Iran would not forgive the “violation of its airspace” and promised that it would not remain silent in the face of aggression. “Our nation will not forsake the blood of their martyrs,” Khamenei said.

He also noted that “our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country and are fully supported by the government.” Khamenei added that Iran stands firm “against imposed war, just as it will stand firm against imposed peace,” and that the nation will never submit to external imposition.

In a post on X later, responding to US President Trump’s ‘complete surrender’ demand, he said, “The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him. They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats.”

Since the fighting began on Friday, June 13, Iran has reported at least 224 dead, including 70 women and children, and 1,277 injured. In Israel, 18 to 20 people have been killed, and more than 390 wounded.

Iran launched hypersonic Fattah-1 missiles at Israel overnight, with explosions reported over Tel Aviv. In response, Israeli jets bombed Tehran targets, including a university linked to the Revolutionary Guards, after 3 lakh civilians were urged to evacuate.

US President Donald Trump denied direct American involvement in Israel’s military operations but warned Iran that “his patience is wearing thin.”