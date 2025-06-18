Tel Aviv: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that the “battle has begun” after Tehran launched a hypersonic missile at Israel. This escalation has intensified the already volatile conflict, as the military confrontation between Iran and Israel enters its sixth day on Wednesday.

Israel has carried out a series of airstrikes on Iranian territory, killing many individuals. In retaliation, Iran launched several attacks on Israeli targets.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed the detection of additional missile launches originating from Iran.

Tehran launched a hypersonic missile at Israel, as the military confrontation between Iran and Israel enters its sixth day on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/eSqJ7WODLL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 18, 2025

Global concern

The situation has drawn global concern, prompting US President Donald Trump to cut short his participation in the G7 summit in Canada.

The conflict erupted last Friday when Israel initiated a large-scale offensive aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities.

This action prompted swift retaliation from Tehran, pushing the region closer to the brink of a broader war.

Negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program

These developments come amid ongoing but fragile diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US to revive negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the media, claimed that Israel’s actions have significantly delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions.