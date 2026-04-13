Insulting Gujarat voters will backfire, says Deputy CM Sanghavi

Vadodara: The people of Gujarat will decisively defeat those who consider them “fools” and hate the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday, April 12, ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Sanghavi was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of theBharatiya Janata Party’s(BJP) municipal election campaign in Vadodara.

“Those who hate Gujarat and consider its people foolish will be answered in every district, and they will be routed,” said Sanghavi.

Sanghavi’s assertions come a week after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made an apparent controversial statement calling people of Gujarat “illiterate”, claiming they were being “fooled” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The deputy CM said the people of Gujarat and the BJP together form one large united family.

BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and the people of Gujarat are collectively moving forward, aiming to create a new history in the 2026 local body elections, he said.

Sanghavi met all 76 party candidates on the Kirti Mandir premises here at the launch of the BJP’s campaign for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections. During the event, he also took an oath of loyalty to the BJP along with the candidates.

He visited three BJP election offices in the city and interacted with party workers.

Elections will be held to 34 district panchayats, 260 taluka panchayats, 84 municipalities and 15 civic corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, on April 26. Counting of votes is scheduled for April 28.