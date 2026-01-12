Insurance, loans and legal aid extended to Telangana prisoners

Hyderabad: Eighteen prisoners from economically challenged backgrounds were released in 2025, with help from the Centre-funded Support to Poor Prisoners scheme, according to the annual report of the Telangana Prisons Department released on Monday, January 12.

Headed by Director General Dr Soumya Mishra, the Telangana Prisons Department topped in India in the implementation of this scheme, the report said.

Under the Support to Poor Prisoners scheme, inmates from underprivileged backgrounds are eligible to receive financial support from the government for security bonds and bail release.

Moreover, under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana Scheme, which provides accident insurance, a total of 364 prisoners were enrolled, and 210 inmates have been enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, which offers life insurance.

Additionally, 23 prisoners were enrolled in a health insurance scheme called Ayushman Vaya Vandana.

The annual report notes that Telangana Prison is the only prison department in the country to lend out interest-free loans to its inmates. An amount of Rs 18.66 lakh was sanctioned as loans during 2025, with 58 inmates availing the facility.

17 pregnant prisoners assisted with safe deliveries

According to the report, 17 pregnant women prisoners were assisted in safe deliveries at various government maternity hospitals across Telangana.

Each inmate undergoes a mandatory medical screening and health check-up at the time of their admission to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.

The report stated that 891 prisoners with fits, 1,225 with BP, 1,461 with diabetes, and two requiring kidney dialysis were identified and treated during these screenings.

Further, dental care was provided to 161 inmates, and 56 prisoners were treated for kidney stones.

“A total of 379 surgeries were facilitated, including 169 ear, 86 eye, 81 nose, 20 hernia, 18 heart surgeries and five appendicitis. Medicines not available in prison hospitals were procured from outside at a cost of Rs 11,59,630, ensuring uninterrupted medical care,” the report detailed.

Legal aid in Telangana Prisons Department

The legal aid system in Telangana prisons has been strengthened with the support of the State and District Legal Services Authorities. Currently, 155 legal aid panel advocates and 47 paralegal volunteers are working across prisons in the state.

According to the annual report, 6,573 inmates availed legal aid provided by the department, out of which 3,634 prisoners were released.

Meanwhile, more than 23,000 prisoners have gained literacy through the “Thumb In – Sign Out” initiative, and 28 inmates graduated with degrees in 2025 in Telangana prisons through study centres, the report said.

The Telangana Prisons Department witnessed a total of 42,566 admissions, both male and female, in 2025, reflecting an 11.8 per cent increase compared to 38,079 in 2024. The majority of prisoners in 2025 were between the ages of 18 and 30, comprising a total of 19,413 inmates.