Intense storms expected in Hyderabad; IMD issues 4-day rains alert

Weather department has issued yellow alert.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th May 2025 10:30 am IST
Representative image of dark storm clouds over Telangana - IMD Hyderabad warns of severe thunderstorms
Representative image of dark storm clouds.

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast four days of rain in various districts of Telangana.

For Hyderabad, it has forecast rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Thunderstorms in Telangana districts

On Monday, Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumaram Bheem, Jagtial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., IMD Hyderabad forecasts mentioned.

MS Creative School

On Tuesday, except Rajanna Sircilla, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Nalgonda, other districts are likely to see rains.

All districts of Telangana are likely to receive rains on May 14 and 15.

Amid rain forecasts, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the districts where rains are expected.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Also Read
Traffic police nab 272 persons for drunk driving in Cyberabad

For Hyderabad too, IMD has forecasted rains and issued a yellow alert on May 13 and orange alert on May 14 and 15.

Apart from the department, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that an intense storm is likely in Telangana.

For Hyderabad, he said that scattered intense storms are likely during the evening and night on Monday.

In view of the rains, the temperature in the state is likely to decline to as low as 36 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the highest temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda. In Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 41 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahadurpura.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th May 2025 10:30 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button