Intense thunderstorms expected in Hyderabad; IMD forecasts rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast rains in various districts of Telangana on October 14.

It has forecast rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Thunderstorms expected

Apart from IMD Hyderabad’s rain forecasts, Telangana Weatherman, known for accurate weather forecasting, predicted that the city is going to witness scattered intense thunderstorms during afternoon to overnight hours.

He has also forecast scattered severe thunderstorms ahead in Central and South TG districts like Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Yadadri – Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri – Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, and Sangareddy during afternoon to night.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad till Oct 17

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast rains in the city till Friday, October 17.

In view of the expected rains, the temperatures in the city are likely to decline.

Yesterday, the lowest maximum temperature in the state was 24.8 degrees Celsius which was recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

In the case of Hyderabad, the temperature dipped to 28.5 degrees Celsius which was recorded in Tirumalagiri.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecast rains in the city on Tuesday, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.