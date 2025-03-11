Inter board addresses concerns over English question; awards full marks 

Out of 4,46,992 registered students, 4,33,963 appeared for the exam.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2025 10:59 am IST
Hyderabad: Intermediate second-year students who appeared for the English exam on Monday raised concerns over the clarity of a pie chart in Question No. 7. Many students reported difficulty in interpreting the diagram due to unclear lines, leading to confusion while answering.

In response, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) conducted a thorough review with subject experts. To ensure fairness and prevent any disadvantage due to printing inconsistencies, the Board decided to award full marks to all students who attempted the question.

“In the interest of students, full marks will be granted for the respective question,” TG BIE announced.

Meanwhile, out of 4,46,992 registered students, 4,33,963 appeared for the exam, while 13,029 were absent.

