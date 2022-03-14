Inter exams schedule likely to be changed: Sabita

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy today said Intermediate exams schedule is likely to be changed. The minister informed that due to JEE and other exams, the schedule of Intermediate exams is to be changed.

The officials concerned have informed that first year exams will be conducted from April 22 to May 11 and Second Year exams to be held from April 23 to May 12 respectively. The government will give clarity on this today or tomorrow, the minister said. As per earlier schedule the exams were scheduled to be held from April 20 to May 2, April 21 to May 5. However, some changes are made due to the JEE exams in the State.

As the JEE main exams are scheduled for May 21, the Inter exam dates are changed accordingly, the officials clarified.