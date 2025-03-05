Inter student wins court battle against Sainikpuri college for hall ticket

Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed strong disapproval of the management of Bhavan’s Sri Aurobindo Junior College, Sainikpuri, for denying a hall ticket to a student, citing the absence of a transfer certificate (TC).

The court ruled that withholding the hall ticket on such grounds is unlawful and directed the college principal to immediately issue the hall ticket to the student.

Additionally, the Intermediate Board was instructed to submit the student’s examination results in a sealed envelope to the court.

The case involves a student, Maisagoni Srinidhi, from Kapra Circle, Kamalanagar. She had passed her 10th-grade exams last year at SRDG School in ECIL but was denied a TC by the school due to unpaid fees.

Consequently, she approached the court and secured admission to Bhavan’s Sri Aurobindo Junior College in Sainikpuri without the TC.

Despite her enrollment, the college withheld her intermediate hall ticket for the exams, prompting further legal action.

