Interest free loans to be distributed tomorrow: Telangana dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, November 24, said that interest-free loans worth Rs 304 crore will be distributed to 3.50 lakh women from Self-Help Groups (SHG).

Bhatti, at a meeting with district collectors, stated that interest-free loans have already been distributed in two to three phases across Telangana, and that another major distribution for women SHGs will take place on November 25.

The Telangana deputy CM instructed chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao and SERP CEO Divya Devarajan to inform ministers and MLAs in advance and coordinate.

“The previous government abandoned the interest-free loans program. After the People’s Government came to power, we relaunched it on a massive scale. This initiative has built confidence and courage among women across the state,” he said.

Bhatti also appreciated district collectors for the implementation of the state government’s saree Indiramma distribution programme. He stated that women expressed happiness that high-quality sarees with good designs were distributed.