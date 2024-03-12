Interesting update on Mahesh Babu’s role in Rajamouli’s film

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli, the acclaimed director behind blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, is all set to collaborate with superstar Mahesh Babu for an ambitious adventure thriller. The film, rumored to be made on a staggering budget of over Rs. 1000 crore, has already generated immense excitement among fans and cinema lovers.

Mahesh Babu’s Dual Role?

The latest buzz in film circles suggests that Mahesh Babu will be seen in a double role in this magnum opus. Rajamouli is renowned for crafting unique and memorable characters for his heroes, and the prospect of Mahesh playing two distinct roles has fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release. The last time Rajamouli directed a movie with a double role was Baahubali, where Prabhas portrayed both the father and son. This news has become a hot topic of discussion, even though there is no official confirmation yet.

SSMB 29 – The Grand Production

KL Narayana is producing this epic venture, and several prominent Indian actors are set to play pivotal roles. Rajamouli has enlisted a top casting agency to assemble a stellar ensemble. The film’s music will be composed by the talented MM Keeravani. But what’s truly intriguing is Mahesh Babu’s transformation. He will sport a completely new look, and top stylists from India are working closely with him to achieve it. The film’s story, penned by Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, promises an enthralling jungle adventure set primarily in Africa. A massive set will be made at Ramoji Film City for the shoot.

The Countdown Begins

While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, industry insiders speculate that the film will kick off in the last week of March 2024. As fans eagerly await this cinematic spectacle, the news of Mahesh Babu’s double role has already become a sensation.