Mahesh Babu following footsteps of Khans of Bollywood, know how

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is known for his stellar performances and box-office hits. His collaboration with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the upcoming movie SSMB 29 has already created a buzz in the entertainment industry. While the film’s title and plot remain shrouded in mystery, one intriguing aspect that has caught everyone’s attention is Mahesh Babu’s remuneration for his role.

Mahesh Babu’s Fee For SS Rajamouli’s project

Mahesh Babu usually charges between Rs. 45 and 60 crore per film. However, for SSMB 29, he has taken a different route, he is now reportedly following the footsteps of Bollywood’s biggest stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan in movie remuneration.

According to the latest reports, Mahesh Babu will be taking remuneration plus profit shares for Rajamouli’s next. The actor is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 125 crores for this movie. This is a significant amount, but it is not surprising given the actor’s popularity and the budget of the movie.

The Profit-Sharing Model for SSMB 29

The pre-production work has begun with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will be involved in workshops for the next two months. Rajamouli is wholly responsible for budgeting, profit sharing, and paying actors who appear in his films. There are talks that Rajamouli will charge a hefty remuneration as a package for his family and he owns a major share in the profits of his films.

Also Read Mahesh Babu’s new property at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad

According to a report in Telugu 360, there will be an important meeting in March where Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and KL Narayana will discuss budgets, payments, and profit-sharing.

Additionally, before Mahesh Babu begins working on Rajamouli’s film, he will finish shooting ads and other commercials. Furthermore, for this role, the actor is sporting a never seen new and stylish look and Rajamouli wants to keep the look under wraps.

While the official cast and crew are yet to be confirmed, there are whispers that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth is being considered for the lead female role.