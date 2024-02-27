Mahesh Babu’s new property at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu made a spectacular entrance into the multiplex industry in 2018 when he collaborated with Asian Groups to open ‘AMB Cinemas’ at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. And now, the actor is all set to open his second theatre in the city.

Mahesh Babu’s AMB Classic Theatre

Mahesh is gearing up to make a big investment in RTC Crossroads. He will be partnering with Asian Cinemas once again, this time to launch ‘AMB Classic’ – an upscale multiplex under its ‘AMB Cinemas’ brand. The new seven-screen cinema hall will be situated at RTC Cross Roads; the same place where the iconic Sudharsan 70 MM theatre (that shut down in 2010) once stood.

The renovated complex will offer more than just movie theaters – there will also be a shopping center.

Also, it’s reported that he is going to start AMB Cinemas in Vizag as well.

On his professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently preparing Rajamouli’s upcoming pan-world film. This project holds great significance for Indian cinema some details about this project are expected to be released in April. Rajamouli aims to capture international markets with this film. The movie is set to go on floors soon and the pre-production work is underway.