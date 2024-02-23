Know the HUGE amount Mahesh Babu received on PhonePe!

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, a popular actor in Telugu cinema, is not only a star on the screen but also in the world of endorsements. The actor has been associated with various brands and companies for commercials and promotions, ranging from soft drinks to mobile phones. His latest venture is with PhonePe.

PhonePe has teamed up with Mahesh Babu to introduce a unique celebrity voice feature for its smart speakers. The actor’s voice will be used exclusively on PhonePe smart speakers to announce transactions in Telugu, a move that follows the footsteps of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who did the same for the platform in 2023. With this collaboration, Mahesh becomes the sole Indian actor to lend his voice to PhonePe after the legendary Big B.

Mahesh Babu’s Brand Endorsement Remuneration

Mahesh Babu has reportedly been paid a staggering Rs 5 crores to lend his voice to PhonePe. It’s rumored that Mahesh’s endorsement deal with PhonePe is one of the highest in the industry.

Mahesh Babu will say 'Thank you, boss' on PhonePe: A Creative Idea



From now on, when you scan a bill and make a payment using any of the PhonePe speakers, you'll hear a thank-you message in Mahesh Babu's voice.

On the film front, Mahesh is getting ready to work with renowned director SS Rajamouli on a global movie project. The pre-production phase is currently underway, generating considerable buzz and excitement among fans and the film fraternity. As details about this highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB 29.