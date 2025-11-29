Interim report on ST status to 6 communities of Assam tabled in assembly

The GoM recommended the formation of a new category of ‘ST (Valley)’, and inclusion of Ahom, Chutia, Tea Tribes, and Kock-Rajbongshi (excluding undivided Goalpara district) in it.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: An interim report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) over the proposal to grant ST status to six major communities of Assam, was laid in the assembly on the last day of the winter session on Saturday.

It recommended three-tier classification of Scheduled Tribes in the state over the demand for ST status by the six communities – Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (adivasis).

The report, laid by Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu, who also headed the three-member GoM, said the committee tried to formulate a way to grant ST status to the six communities without affecting reservation of the existing tribal groups.

For Moran, Matak and Kock-Rajbongshi (Goalpara), it said they can be included in ‘ST (Plains)’, and the existing communities in this category should not have any objection.

Limited copies of the report were laid in the House, with only legislative party leaders and the GoMs, among others, getting copies in sealed envelopes.

The opposition parties demanded discussion on the report, but the Speaker said it can be taken up another time.

