Intermediate student goes missing in Telangana’s Mancherial

The student was identified as Sai Shruti who was enrolled at the KGBV school in Kotapally.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
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Hyderabad: A 17-year-old first year intermediate student went missing from a residetial college in Telangana’s Mancherial district on Sunday, July 5.

The student was identified as Sai Shruti who was enrolled at the KGBV school in Kotapally. The college management informed Shruti’s parents that she had gone missing which led to a police complaint by Shruti’s parents.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kothapalli police said, ” The girl went missing between 2-5 AM on Sunday. We have formed four teams to trace her and so far she has not been found .” A case of kidnapping has been registered under section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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