Telangana: Student goes missing from school, traced in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A student who went missing from a residential school in Telangana on Thursday, July 2, was traced to his uncle’s residence in Mancherial on Friday, July 3.

The student, Durgam Harsha, was enrolled in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School in Chennur. According to school authorities, neither did he attend classes nor was he present in the hostel. The management filed a complaint with the Chennur Police, based on which a search operation was launched.

The police traced Harsha at his uncle’s residence, after which his parents felt relieved. Parents raised concerns over security at the residential schools and questioned how students were going missing. They urged the management to increase surveillance and not to allow students to exit the premises without permission.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Chennur Police said, “The boy had gone missing from the school at 2 pm on Thursday and was traced by Friday afternoon.”