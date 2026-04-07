Hyderabad: 15-year-old Minority Residential School student goes missing

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old boy studying in Telangana Minorities Residential School in Moghalpura, located beside Akbar Function Hall, Talabkatta, went missing on Monday, April 6, after last being seen by his grandmother.

According to a complaint received by the Bhavani Nagar Police, the boy, Mohammed Owais, is studying in Class 8. On Monday, at around 4 pm, the boy’s mother had sent her elder son, Obaid, to his grandmother’s house in Doodh Bowli to bring guavas.

When Obaid reached her place, his grandmother said Owais had come earlier in the morning at around 10 am and taken the guavas. Obaid returned home and informed his mother.

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When the mother contacted the watchman of the residential school at around 7 pm, he informed her that Owais was not present at the school and was last seen at about 9 am.

Immediately, the boy’s father contacted the school staff regarding his absence and they confirmed the same. He then went to the school and searched for Owais at all possible places, including relatives’ and friends’ houses, but his whereabouts are still not known.

Bhavani Nagar police told Siasat.com that they received a tip-off that Owais was last spotted on a two-wheeler with a man at Kalapather road on Tuesday. They are currently trying to verify the tip by reviewing closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

A case has been registered under Section 137 (kidnapping) and further investigation is underway, the police said.