Missing since 6 months, two Telangana tribal women found married in MP

Hyderabad: Two tribal women from Telangana were tracked down in Madhya Pradesh six months later after they reportedly went missing. Three people have been arrested for human trafficking.

The women, who hail from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, were allegedly sold to businessmen for Rs 2.5 lakh each.

According to the Bejjur police, the tribal women worked at a shopping mall in Mancherial town. One of the victims’ 65-year-old mother lodged a missing persons complaint, saying her 24-year-old daughter and her 26-year-old friend had gone missing.

Investigations began and on March 14, police traced the women to Madhya Pradesh, married to two businessmen, with one of them being pregnant.

The women and their husbands were brought to Bejjur, where the men stated that in July 2025, they met Prashant and his wife, Savita, through Mahesh and Rahul, who called themselves marriage brokers.

Prashant made a marriage proposal to the businessmen and alleged that he was the maternal uncle of the two young women. He was paid Rs 2.5 lakh each, the Times of India reported.

The women told the police that Prashant and Savita were their neighbours in Mancherial and had in the past offered them a money-for-marriage proposal, which their families rejected.

The tribal said the couple kidnapped them and forcibly took them to Madhya Pradesh and married them off to the businessmen in a temple.

Police have arrested Prashant, Savita and Mahesh. Fourth accused, Rahul, is currently on the run.

A case under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 143 (trafficking) of the BNS has been registered.