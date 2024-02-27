International Conference on Islamic Studies inaugurated at MANUU

Hyderabad: “Every ‘ism’ is temporary, because there will be changes in every age depending on the requirements,” said Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) while inaugurating the two-day international conference on “Islamic Studies in the Modern and Post-Modern Era: An Assessment of Indian and Iranian Scholars”, organised by the Department of Islamic Studies.

Ainul Hasan explained classicism, neo-classicism, and romanticism and then came to modernism and postmodernism. He said that we have to make a direct connection with the Qur’an to reach the reality of every age and not to become a blind follower of Europe. Further, he emphasised storytelling and how much it carries importance in Islamic Studies.

The keynote speaker, Prof. Abdul Ali, Former Chairman, Dept. of Islamic Studies, AMU shed light on various aspects of Islamic Studies. He analysed the writings of Iranian and Indian Scholars interestingly and said that the personality of Shah Waliullah laid the foundation of modern scholarship.

Prof Mohammad Ishaque, Faculty of Humanities and Languages, JMI, Prof. Leila Chaman Khan, Visiting Professor, TIET, Patiala, and Prof. Iqtidar Mohd. Khan, Dean of Faculty of Humanities and Languages, JMI also spoke on the occasion.

Prof. Farida Siddiqui, Dean, School of Arts and Social Sciences spoke about Islamic Economics and added that we need to know about the reasons why Ribah is haram.