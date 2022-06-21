International Day of Yoga 2022 at Times Square

New York: Locals perform yoga asanas during a mass yoga session on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga, organised by the Consulate General of India in partnership with Times Square Alliance, at Times Square in New York, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo) New York: Locals perform yoga asanas during a mass yoga session on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga, organised by the Consulate General of India in partnership with Times Square Alliance, at Times Square in New York, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo) New York: Locals perform yoga asanas during a mass yoga session on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga, organised by the Consulate General of India in partnership with Times Square Alliance, at Times Square in New York, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)