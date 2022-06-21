International Day of Yoga 2022 at Times Square

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 21st June 2022 9:30 pm IST
New York: Locals perform yoga asanas during a mass yoga session on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga, organised by the Consulate General of India in partnership with Times Square Alliance, at Times Square in New York, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New York: Locals perform yoga asanas during a mass yoga session on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga, organised by the Consulate General of India in partnership with Times Square Alliance, at Times Square in New York, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New York: Locals perform yoga asanas during a mass yoga session on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga, organised by the Consulate General of India in partnership with Times Square Alliance, at Times Square in New York, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New York: Locals perform yoga asanas during a mass yoga session on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga, organised by the Consulate General of India in partnership with Times Square Alliance, at Times Square in New York, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button