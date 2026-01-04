International law should not be violated: Congress on US action in Venezuela

The United States brought Maduro and his wife, Lady Cilia Flores, to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 4th January 2026 6:13 pm IST
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday, January 4, expressed “grave concern” over the US action in Venezuela and said settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally.

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The INC expresses very grave concern on US actions relating to Venezuela in the past 24 hours.”

“Settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

India has voiced “deep concern” over the US capturing Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation, and said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the oil-rich South American country.

In its first reaction to the unprecedented American action in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, early on Saturday, New Delhi also called for a peaceful resolution of the situation through dialogue to ensure stability in the region and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of the people of that country.

The United States brought Maduro and his wife, Lady Cilia Flores, to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges. Venezuela, denouncing the US action, has announced a state of national emergency.

President Donald Trump has said that the United States would run Venezuela until “we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition, and American companies will help tap the vast oil reserves.

