International Seminar on Religion & Gender at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Department of Women Education (DWE), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with the Centre for Study & Research (CSR), New Delhi is organizing an International Seminar “Religion & Gender: Beliefs, Practices and Beyond” on October 27.

According to Dr. Ameena Tahseen, Head, DWE, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor will be presiding the inaugural session at 10:00 am at Saiyid Hamid Library auditorium, MANUU campus. Dr. Celene Ibrahim, Harvard University/Groton School, USA, Dr. Mohammad Akram Nadvi, Dean, Cambridge Islamic College, UK, Prof. Rekha Pande, Former Head, CWS & Department of History, HCU, Dr. Manisha Sethi, NALSAR University of Law and Prof. Sabiha Hussain, SNCWDS, JMI and Prof. Arvinder A Ansari, Department of Sociology, JMI are the guest speakers of the seminar.