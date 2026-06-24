Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22, and fans were waiting for one post more than anything else. Every year, actress Trisha Krishnan shares a birthday wish for Vijay, usually with a special photo. But this year, her silence on the birthday made fans curious.

Soon, social media was filled with questions. Many fans started asking why Trisha had not posted anything for Vijay. Some also claimed that she had unfollowed him on Instagram, which added more fuel to the rumours.

Vijay And Trisha Birthday Photo Grabs Attention

Later, Trisha finally shared a beautiful birthday picture with Vijay. In the photo, Vijay is seen near a birthday cake, while Trisha is looking at him with a warm smile. The picture quickly went viral among fans.

Her caption read, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD 00:00.” The line looked simple, but fans started discussing every word, especially the “00:00” at the end.

What Does 00:00 Mean In Trisha’s Post?

Many social media users believe that 00:00 means midnight. According to fans, Trisha may have wished Vijay exactly at 12 am, which is the first moment of his birthday.

Some also connected 00:00 with new beginnings, fresh chapters and infinity. A section of fans even gave it a romantic meaning, saying it shows endless love and affection. However, this is only fan interpretation, as Trisha has not explained the meaning officially.

Did Trisha Unfollow Vijay?

The unfollow rumour became a big topic online after fans noticed changes on Instagram. But there is no official confirmation from Trisha or Vijay about any issue between them.

Her birthday post seems to have reduced the rumours, as fans took it as a sign that their bond is still strong.

Vijay and Trisha have been linked by fans for many years because of their popular on screen chemistry and public appearances. They have worked together in films like Ghilli and Leo, and their pairing has always had a strong fan base. Still, neither Vijay nor Trisha has confirmed any dating rumours. For now, their viral birthday post remains a sweet moment that fans are happily celebrating online.