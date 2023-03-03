‘Internet to every home in Telangana by the end of this year’

Hyderabad: The process of providing internet facilities to every home will be completed by the end of this year in the state. In connection with this initiative taken by the state government, T-Fiber officials said that the steps to provide internet facility in 75 percent of gram panchayats have been completed.

Sujai Karampuri Managing Director T. Fiber said that by the end of this year, the process of providing internet facilities to 10 lakh houses in various villages of the state will be completed. He said that as per the instructions of the State Minister for Information Technology, KT Rama Rao, steps are being taken to provide internet facility to the houses in all the rural areas in the state by the end of this year.

He said that they are working to provide this facility to 10 zones, 31 districts, 584 mandals, 8778 gram panchayats and 10 thousand 128 villages in the state in a phased manner.

In the first phase, 15 districts out of 33 districts of the state have been selected, whereas the second phase will be started only after 100 percent of the homes are connected to the Internet. The estimate prepared for the completion of the T-Fiber project in the state is 3800 crores and it is decided to connect 147 lakh houses and 1 lakh commercial establishments of the state with internet.