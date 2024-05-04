Internet usage in Saudi Arabia hits 99% in 2023

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) experienced a significant rise in internet usage in 2023, reaching a penetration rate of 99 percent.

The “Saudi Internet Report 2023” released by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) shows that the internet usage is significantly higher among men at 99.3 percent and women at 98.5 percent.

The report examined user behavior and patterns while using the internet.

52.3 percent of users in the Kingdom spend seven hours or more per day using the internet

84.7 percent use it from home

72 percent while on the move

43 percent at work sites.

The report indicates peak usage times in the Kingdom are from 9 pm to 11 pm, with Friday being the most popular day. December is recognized as the peak month for internet usage, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The mobile phone was the most frequently used internet device at a rate of 98.9 percent, followed by computers at 55 percent and tablets at 39 percent.

The usage of mobile operating systems for Android and iOS reached 61.5 percent and 38.1 percent respectively, while Windows and Mac usage reached 91.1 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

The report revealed that 95.5 percent of users in the Kingdom access government services and 73.6 percent access banking services from their devices using browsers and mobile internet packages.

The report revealed that 63.7 percent of Kingdom internet users made online purchases, with 55.7 percent of males and 74.6 percent of females making such purchases.

The Kingdom experienced a surge in internet data traffic, reaching over 42 million terabytes, with an average monthly consumption of 44 GB for mobile internet data per capita.

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom ranks among top ten countries using the sixth Internet protocol with 61 percent adoption rate, and its domain names reached 57,000 in 2023.