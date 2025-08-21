Interstate gang busted in Hyderabad; vapes, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 25L seized

Hyderabad: Six individuals were arrested by officials of the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone, for illegally importing e-cigarettes (vapes) and banned foreign cigarettes from Dubai and selling the same in the markets.

The accused have been identified as Abdullah Shetty, 42, Mohd Tajuddin, 38, Mohd Sami, 34, Mohd Sohail Khan, 22, Khaleel Ahmed, 41 and Mayank Bise, 25.

According to the police, Sohail Khan was apprehended at MLA Colony, Banjara Hills, while in possession of e-cigarettes. During the enquiry, he revealed that he had purchased the e-cigarettes from Sami, who was also later apprehended.

Through him, the police were able to apprehend Abdullah, a supplier from Mumbai who resided in a hotel in Lakdikapool during his visits to Hyderabad. Other dealers of the illegal cigarettes were appended alongside him.

Abdullah revealed that a few years ago, he had come into contact with a person named Martin who supplied him the cigarettes from Dubai.

Police investigation also revealed that Mayank Bise had recently arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai with illegal cigarettes, which he supplied to Mohd Tajuddin.

Police have seized 6,800 boxes of Platinum Seven Cool cigarettes and 360 Elfbar Moon Night e-cigarettes, all worth Rs 25 lakh. Along with this, police also seized a Honda Activa and 6 mobile phones.