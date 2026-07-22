Interstate ganja network busted, 3 held with 22 kg contraband

Hyderabad: Three interstate ganja peddlars, including a rowdy sheeter, were arrested 22.22 kg of dry ganja worth around Rs 12 lakh near Sadat Nagar bus stop in Shaheen Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

The Charminar Zone Commissioner’s Task Force and Balapur police arrested Mirza Jaffer Baig alias Saddam (35), an auto driver and rowdy sheeter from Shaheen Nagar, Awad Bin Ali Yafai alias Awad (22), painter from Barkas, and Sardar Manpreet Singh Dhillon alias Dhillon (22), a welder from Kishanbagh.

They procurred dry ganja from Berhampur district in Odisha to sell in Hyderabad, said police. The accused allegedly purchased the contraband for Rs 5,000 per kg from supplier Janni alias Sunny from Odisha.

Saddam, Baig and Awad travelled by train from Odisha to Khammam and then boarded a bus Hyderabad. They were waiting near Sadat Nagar bus stop to hand over the consignment to a customer when they were apprehended.

Interrogation revealed they acted on the instructions of Ibrahim Bin Saleem Baamar, who police has named the mastermind behidn the interstate drug network.

All three have criminal background. Mirza Jaffer Baig is a rowdy sheeter at Balapur police station and is allegedly involved in 22 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder. Awad has been booked in 10 theft cases, while Dhillon is allegedly involved in two attempt-to-murder cases.