Interstate human trafficking gang held in Miyapur, newborns rescued

The two rescued infants were handed over to ‘Sishu Vihar’ for safe custody.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th December 2025 5:44 pm IST
The Miyapur police arrested a 11 member interstate gang for anti human trafficking
Hyderabad: Eleven members of an interstate human trafficking gang were arrested here, and two newborn babies were rescued from them, police said on Wednesday.

Based on credible information, the prime accused were apprehended within the limits of Miyapur Police Station along with their associates from different parts of the city during the processing of selling the babies, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) Ritiraj told reporters.

On the modus operandi, the DCP said the accused, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, formed an organised gang with a common intention to illegally procure and sell infant babies for monetary gain.

“They identify poor families from different parts of the country who are unable to meet the basic needs of their newborn infants and induce them to sell their babies by offering attractive amounts,” she said.

After unlawfully getting the infants from such vulnerable families, the accused illegally sells the babies to needy affluent families for Rs 15 lakh each through an organised chain, thereby exploiting the economically weaker sections of society for unlawful gain, she further said.

The prime accused, V Babu Reddy, works as an IVF agent, police said.

With regard to the present case, police said the accused brought an infant from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, by paying amounts to the biological parents through middlemen, to be sold later in Hyderabad to childless couples for a large amount.

Similarly, another baby was brought from Ramanpet, Siddipet district of Telangana by the accused.

The two rescued infants were handed over to ‘Sishu Vihar’ for safe custody. A case was registered, and further investigation is ongoing, police added.

