IntraGPT simplifies access to old case records for TGCSB

IntraGPT does not require internet connectivity.

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Representational image used to depict cyber fraud
Representational image used to depict cyber fraud

Hyderabad: Searching for old case records is no longer a cumbersome task for the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), thanks to IntraGPT, an AI-powered platform developed by the department.

With IntraGPT, police officers can access details of old cases by simply asking in their language, reducing manual effort and save time. And the best part is that it does not require internet connectivity.

“IntraGPT is one of the first practical examples of secure, in-house AI deployment in policing,” said TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, ensuring privacy and public trust are protected.

Subhan Bakery

The department uses AI-powered tools for cyber patrolling, tracking illegal content and prioritising cases based on risk, she added.

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