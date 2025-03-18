Intruder breaks into BJP MP DK Aruna’s Jubilee Hills residence, arrested

Hyderabad: A man identified as Akram from Delhi has been arrested for breaking into the residence of BJP MP DK Aruna in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The arrest was made by West Zone DCP Vijay Kumar and the Jubilee Hills police, who are currently interrogating the suspect to determine the reasons behind the break-in.

The incident took place early Sunday morning at around 4 am, when Akram, wearing a mask, entered the MP’s house through the back entrance.

According to the police, he cut the wires of the CCTV cameras and spent approximately an hour inside the home before escaping. The break-in was discovered by Aruna’s daughter, who noticed the house in disarray upon waking up. She observed that the kitchen window grill had been removed.

Following this discovery, Aruna’s driver, Lakshman, filed a complaint with the police, prompting an investigation that led to Akram’s apprehension.

Reports indicate that Akram has a history of committing thefts in Hyderabad’s Old City and various areas in Delhi.