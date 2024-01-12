Amit Shah tells Gujarat’s business community to invest in Kashmir

Gandhinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the Gujarati industrialists to consider expanding their businesses to the northern parts of the country, with a special focus on Kashmir.

“I invite Gujarati entrepreneurs to invest in Kashmir and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to integrate Kashmir into the mainstream,” Shah said while speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Shah said that the ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ model has inspired similar initiatives across various Indian states and brought attention to Gujarat’s key projects like Gift City and Dholera Smart City.

He also highlighted the potential for growth in India’s space sector, predicting a significant increase in its market value by 2040.

Jammu and Kashmir’s L-G Manoj Sinha was also present in the audience during the summit.

Sinha said that investors should explore the opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, saying his administration has signed seven MoUs for the investment in the region and also highlighted the significant developments like Emaar Group’s project and UAE-based Lulu Group’s retail mall venture.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, inaugurated by PM Modi, focused on the theme ‘Gateway to the Future.’ The event witnessed participation from 34 countries and 16 organizations and facilitated the signing of MoUs for 41,299 projects with investments of Rs 26.33 lakh crore.