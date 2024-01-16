Invest in Telangana campaign launched at WEF meet

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched the ‘Invest in Telangana’ campaign at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos, Switzerland.

The 54th Annual Conference of the World Economic Forum began in Davos on Monday. The three-day conference brings together top decision-makers from government, business, and civil society to address major global issues and priorities for the year ahead.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the state government’s participation in WEF conference is aimed at attracting investments to the state.

As part of this, he along with state minister for information technology and industries D. Sridhar Babu, is meeting representatives of leading global companies.

On the first day of their visit on Monday, the delegation had discussions with prominent participants and showcased the strengths of Telangana, which has developed as a major center for the information technology and life sciences.

The Chief Minister met World Economic Forum president Borge Brende, other organisers and key personalities. He explained the investment opportunities that Telangana offers. He also highlighted the priorities of the new government formed in the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), discussions were held with the view that if governments, entrepreneurs, business and trade leadership work together, this will make people prosperous by improving their living standards and ensuring sustainable development.

Later, Reddy met Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen and discussed the initiatives taken by Telangana for industrial development.

The Telangana delegation also had a meeting with National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) Debjani Ghosh. The special focus of the meeting was on skill development in the state and the programmes to be undertaken for the same. They discussed skill development, placement commitment and employment opportunities for students of engineering and degree courses.

Earlier, several NRIs welcomed chief minister Reddy and Sridhar Babu at Zurich Airport. They interacted with prominent members of the Indian diaspora.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness to be part of his government’s efforts towards the progress of all people through inclusive and balanced development.