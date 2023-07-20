Investigations underway on Seema Haider: External Affairs ministry

Thirty-year-old Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, entered India illegally along with her four children in a bus via Nepal on May 13.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said investigations are underway on the matter relating to Pakistani national Seema Haider, who crossed over to India over two months ago.

“We are aware of this matter as she has appeared in court. She has been granted bail. She is free on bail. The matter is being investigated,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“We will let you know more when there are developments. It is a judicial matter and investigations are underway and I would not like to say anything more,” he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the case at his weekly press briefing.

Haider says she had come to live with his Indian lover Sachin Meena who stays in Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with her four children in a house in the Rabupura area.

The couple had first got in touch in 2019 over online game PUBG.

