Invoking China, Owaisi calls Modi’s defence schemes ‘harebrained’

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his defence policies. The Hyderabad MP said that India is running short of weapons in its fight against neighbouring country China.

“The PM’s harebrained schemes have weakened us. India’s biggest challenge is China. We’re running out of weapons & our defence readiness is in shambles. We’re going to be short of HUNDREDS of jets. Too bad WEAK PM Modi can’t blame Mughals for it,” Owaisi tweeted.

Along with his tweet, Owaisi linked an article from Bloomberg.com which brought up the pitfalls of the Union government’s defence policies at a time when China and Pakistan pose considerable threats.

The article makes the case that India is running out of weapons in its attempt to boost domestic defence manufacturing. It further argues that India’s “military readiness” is likely to deteriorate further leaving the country vulnerable.