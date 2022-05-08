iOS 15.5 to reintroduce Apple Music API for 3rd-party apps

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple, which disabled the ability to change the playback speed in third-party apps using the Apple Music API and its content with iOS 15.4, has now decided to reintroduce that feature with iOS 15.5.

The word comes from Apple developer Joe Kun, who took to the Apple Developer Forums to announce that Apple re-evaluated their “previous decision to disable changing the playback rate for subscription content from Apple Music in third-party applications” and concluded that they “could safely enable that functionality again, just like before the release of iOS 15.4”, reports GSMArena.

“As such, this issue is fixed in iOS 15.5 beta 4,” Kun further said.

Apple did not reveal the reason for disabling the playback speed adjustment feature for third-party apps, but going by Kun’s post, it is safe to say that the feature was disabled due to a bug that is now fixed.

iOS 15.5 is still in beta, so those who are on the stable channel will have to wait to be able to start adjusting the playback speed in third-party apps using the Apple Music API.