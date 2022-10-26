iOS 16.2 to let users report unintentional Emergency SOS activations

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has released the first iOS 16.2 beta to developers, the next iOS update, that will allow users to send a report to the company when Emergency SOS has been triggered unintentionally.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple’s iOS 16.2 beta now asks users for feedback when cancelling Emergency SOS mode. A notification appears that opens the Feedback Assistant so Apple can receive data about what happened.

“Did you intentionally trigger Emergency SOS on your iPhone?” the message reads.

Apple introduced a new feature that sends feedback after cancelling Emergency SOS in response to last month’s “Wall Street Journal” report which reported that Crash Detection had accidentally called emergency services when iPhone and Apple Watch users were riding roller coasters.

However, the report was later updated to clarify that users were actually accidentally triggering Emergency SOS by pressing the device’s buttons.

Emergency SOS is a feature which was introduced years ago in iOS devices that lets users quickly call emergency services by simply holding down the iPhone’s buttons for a few seconds.

With iPhone 14, Emergency SOS has been combined with Crash Detection, which employs the iPhone’s sensors to detect car crashes and automatically call emergency services.

Furthermore, iOS 16.2 introduces the new Freeform app, which allows users to simultaneously write and draw on a collaborative canvas.