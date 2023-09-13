iPhone 15 launch: UAE users trade older phones as Apple unveils new devices

Apple, an American multinational technology headquartered in Cupertino, California announced the launch of a new version of the iPhone 15 on Tuesday, September 12. The news sparked excitement among United Arab Emirates (UAE) customers, who are eager to keep pace with the latest technology trends.

Anticipating the release of the latest iPhone model, enthusiasts in the Emirates have started a new trend in the smartphone market by selling their older Apple phone models. According to retailers in UAE, residents are trading off their old iPhones, taking advantage of the resale value of existing models to purchase ones.

“Our customers are eager to get their hands on iPhone 15. They are willing to sell their older iPhone models, and many want to upgrade their devices after the launch,” Moideen Mustafa, manager at Phone Line, based in Deira, was quoted by Khaleej Times.

He further added that people sell their old models in the initial days of unveiling the latest phone to get a higher price, as the value of old models changes once the products are available in the market.

Old models still in demand in the UAE

While residents are desperately waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, older models are still in huge demand, with no drop in price.

“Our customers are still interested in the old iPhone models, such as the iPhone 12, 13, and 14, despite the excitement around the iPhone 15,” said Mustafa.

He further revealed that there are consistent sales and strong resale prices for older iPhone models. “Many customers are choosing to purchase older version devices as an affordable alternative to the latest iPhone,” he added.

New iPhone 15 launch

Tech giant Apple held the ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, 2023, to introduce the new generation of iPhones. The new series which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, is Apple’s latest line of high-end smartphones.

For those Apple enthusiasts who want to update their devices with the newest models or simply want to see what’s new, the Apple 2023 event was one of the most eagerly anticipated launch events. Customers would probably not mind paying more for the iPhone 15 series because Apple has introduced significant changes.

Notably, the new A17 Pro chipset that powers the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will improve overall performance and save battery life. Earlier, it was anticipated that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro versions would increase. Now, Apple has finally revealed prices for various areas across the world.

Despite the fact that iPhones are the same everywhere, prices differ for a variety of reasons.

Price in UAE

iPhone 15 price in UAE: Starts from AED 3399

iPhone 15 Plus price in UAE: Starts from AED 3799

iPhone 15 Pro price in UAE: Starts from AED 4299

iPhone 15 Pro Max price in UAE: Starts from AED 5099

Advance booking in UAE

UAE retailers informed that their clients have already pre-booked the new model of iPhone even before the launch.

“I have received a few bookings for the new iPhone 15. People are eagerly awaiting phones, therefore I have to provide for them on the first or second day,” said Mustafa, who also noted that his customers are willing to pay extra in the initial weeks.