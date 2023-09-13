Dubai Airport to introduce single biometric for check-in, immigration, boarding

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is working on a project to introduce single biometric for check-in, immigration and boarding the aircraft to facilitate passenger clearance process, local media reported.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, September 12, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) officials said Dubai Airport will fully deploy biometric technology.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, this development aims to speed up passenger movement and possibly make traditional immigration counters obsolete.

Major General Obaid bin Surour, Deputy Director General of the GDRFA, said that this project has been under development for about two years, adding that its goal is to simplify many processes, allowing travelers to use a single biometric scan at the airport.

Major General Talal Al Shangeti, Assistant Director-General of the Airport Passport Sector at GDRFA, revealed that during the first half of the year, 37 percent of the 42 million passengers benefited from the available smart gates.

The ambitious goal set out by GDRFA is to see this figure rise to 80 percent within the next few years.