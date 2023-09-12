Watch: Etihad Airways appoints Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has appointed Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its new brand ambassador.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, September 12, “It’s great to be back together with Katrina Kaif, our new global brand ambassador. We’re looking forward to an experience with just a little more with you onboard.”

Katrina will be featured in a series of creative and engaging campaign videos highlighting the airline’s commitment to comfort, service quality, and global connectivity.

The first video from this collaboration shows Katrina Kaif on board Etihad Airways’ latest A350 aircraft, presenting a cinematic journey that reflects the essence of Etihad Airways’ commitment to excellence.

The film also highlights the exclusive Armani-Casa dining apparel, luxury bedding and complimentary in-flight Wi-Fly service, which encapsulates the essence of Etihad’s commitment to excellence.

It is now available on both Etihad and Katrina’s social media channels.

This partnership strengthens Etihad Airways’ position in the Indian market, as it currently serves eight Indian cities, in line with the company’s growth strategy in India.

”We welcome Katrina Kaif to the Etihad Airways family as our brand ambassador. Our partnership with Katrina is far from ordinary,” said Amina Taher, Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways.

”I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey,” Katrina said in a statement.

The new partnership builds on Katrina’s cooperation with Etihad Airways in 2010 when she appeared as a distinguished traveller showcasing the travel experience offered by Etihad Airways.