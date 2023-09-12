Muscat-Chennai flight: 38-year-old Indian passenger dies mid-air 

A 38-year-old Indian passenger returning to Chennai from Oman’s capital Muscat allegedly died mid-air in a suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday, September 10.

The deceased identified as K Dhanasekaran — was a resident of Ilayankudi, Sivaganga district.

Dhanasekaran who had been working in Muscat, was coming back home for vacation, a Times of India report quoted the police as saying

The cabin crew went to check on him when all the passengers left the plane after landing in Chennai International Airport except Dhanasekaran.

Thinking he had fallen asleep, the crew tried to wake him up, only to find him unconscious. Soon after, they notified the ground authorities.

A medical team took Dhanasekaran to the airport emergency medical center and checked his vital organs, after which doctors declared him dead.

The airport police recovered his body and sent it for an autopsy. Police said Dhanasekaran’s family members have been informed.

Earlier, on August 22, a 62-year-old passenger on board a Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight started vomiting blood, after which the plane made an emergency landing at Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

The deceased, Devanand Tiwari, was rushed to a medical college in Nagpur where he was declared dead on arrival. He was suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital.