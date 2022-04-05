IPL 2022: Buttler propels Rajasthan Royals to 169/3 against Royal Challengers

Mumbai: Jos Buttler struck a superb unbeaten half-century as Rajasthan Royals reached a below-par 169/3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 13 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Buttler, who scored a century against Mumbai Indians in their previous match, blasted four sixes in the last two overs of the innings as he remained unbeaten on 70 runs (42 balls, 6×6) and shared two vital partnerships — an 83-run unfinished stand with Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out – 31 balls,4×4, 6×2) for the fourth wicket and a 70-run partnership 0ff 49 deliveries with Devdutt Padikkal (37 – 29 balls, 4×2, 6×2) — which helped Rajasthan Royals set up RCB a target of 170 to chase.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 169/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 70 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 37, Shimron Hetmyer 42 not out; Harshal Patel 1/18, David Willey 1/29) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.