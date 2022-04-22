IPL 2022: DC win toss, opt to bowl first against RR

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by nine wickets in their previous match and are currently lying at the sixth spot in the points table with three wins and three defeats in six matches. Delhi have fielded an unchanged playing eleven.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in their previous match and are currently at the third spot in the points table with four wins and two defeats in six matches. Like Delhi, Rajasthan Royals have also fielded an unchanged playing eleven.

“It will help our fast bowlers and spinners to bowl first. Told the players that we should not focus on the outside noise and focus on inner self. Same XI. Anything near 150-160 will be good,” said the Delhi Capitals captain after winning the toss.

“I don’t mind, was ready for both. Toss is not in my hand, actually getting out of my hand. Both batters and bowlers have to be ready for both situations and we are happy to do it. We are playing a great standard of cricket. All about carrying the momentum. And then move on. No changes,” said Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson after the toss.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal.