IPL 2022: DRS, Super Over rules changed

New Delhi: Major changes have been introduced in the rules related to the number of referrals that come under the Decision Review System (DRS), Super Over, etc in IPL 2022 which is scheduled to begin on March 26.

The league phase of IPL 2022 will take place in Mumbai and Pune. However, the BCCI has the discretion to conduct the play-offs at any other venue.

Rules for DRS, Super Over

As per the new rules, there will be two referrals per innings. Earlier, there was only one referral per innings.

When there is a tie, Super Over is played to break it. However, as per the new rule, if the Super Over or subsequent Super Overs is not possible within the time available to determine the winner, the team that has finished higher in the league table will be declared winners.

Other changes in IPL rules

Covid-19 might be perceived as a lesser threat around India at the moment than it was even a few months ago, but there will be alteration to the rule about the inability to field a XI because of any kind of virus situation in a team during the IPL.

The BCCI has said the matter will be referred to the technical committee if rescheduling the game is not possible.

“Unable to field a team on account of Covid for any match due to having less than 12 players available in the playing XI (of which at least 7 must be Indian) plus 1 substitute fielder. The BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the IPL Technical Committee will be final and binding,” said a BCCI communique.

This is a change from the previous rule which said that the board “will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the franchise will be deemed to have lost the match with its opponent being awarded 2 points.”

The board also endorsed the recent Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) suggestion that the new batsman will have to take the strike even if the batsmen in the middle crossover during a catch. Notably, the law comes into effect for international cricket only later this year, in October. However, IPL has decided to enforce it straightaway.

“Upon a catch dismissal, irrespective of whether the batsmen have crossed or not the incoming batsman will take the strike, except if it’s the last ball of the over,” the BCCI informed the teams.

List of IPL 2022 teams

In the current season of IPL, 10 teams are going to compete for the championship. Out of them, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are new. The 10 teams that are part of IPL 2022 are as follow:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

List of teams who won IPL in the past

In earlier seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the tournament title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times.

Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Deccan Chargers won the title once.

Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)

Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021)

Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014)

Rajasthan Royals (2008)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

Deccan Chargers (2009)

IPL 2022

In IPL 2022, a total of 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venues are

Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) MCA International Stadium (Pune).

The venue for the final match has not been decided yet. It will be disclosed later by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

