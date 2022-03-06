IPL 2022: 20-day countdown begins; Know everything about tournament

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be played across four venues in Maharashtra is set to begin on March 26, 2022.
As the 20-day countdown began to tournament, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite IPL team playing.
In the current season of IPL, 10 teams are going to compete for the championship. Out of them, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are new.
List of IPL 2022 teams and their players
The 10 teams that are part of IPL 2022 are as follow:
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
- Delhi Capitals (DC)
- Gujarat Titans (GT)
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
- Mumbai Indians (MI)
- Punjab Kings (PBKS)
- Rajasthan Royals (RR)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
List of Chennai Super Kings players
|Player name
|Nationality
|MS Dhoni
|Indian (Captain)
|C Hari Nishaanth
|Indian
|Devon Conway
|Foreigner
|Robin Uthappa
|Indian
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Indian
|Subhranshu Senapati
|Indian
|Ambati Rayudu
|Indian
|Narayan Jagadeesan
|Indian
|Chris Jordan
|Foreigner
|Dwaine Pretorius
|Foreigner
|Dwayne Bravo
|Indian
|K Bhagath Varma
|Indian
|Mitchell Santner
|Foreigner
|Moeen Ali
|Foreigner
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|Indian
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Indian
|Shivam Dube
|Indian
|Adam Milne
|Foreigner
|Deepak Chahar
|Indian
|KM Asif
|Indian
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Indian
|Mukesh Choudhary
|Indian
|Prashant Solanki
|Indian
|Simarjeet Singh
|Indian
|Tushar Deshpande
|Indian
List of Delhi Capitals players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Rishabh Pant
|Indian (Captain)
|Ashwin Hebbar
|Indian
|David Warner
|Foreigner
|Mandeep Singh
|Indian
|Prithvi Shaw
|Indian
|Rovman Powell
|Foreigner
|K.S Bharat
|Indian
|Tim Seifert
|Foreigner
|Axar Patel
|Indian
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Indian
|Lalit Yadav
|Indian
|Mitchell Marsh
|Foreigner
|Pravin Dubey
|Indian
|Ripal Patel
|Indian
|Sarfaraz Khan
|Indian
|Vicky Ostwal
|Indian
|Yash Dhull
|Indian
|Anrich Nortje
|Foreigner
|Chetan Sakariya
|Indian
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Indian
|Lungi Ngidi
|Foreigner
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Foreigner
|Shardul Thakur
|Indian
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Indian
List of Gujarat Titans players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Hardik Pandya
|Indian (Captain)
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|Indian
|David Miller
|Foreigner
|Jason Roy
|Foreigner
|Shubman Gill
|Indian
|Matthew Wade
|Foreigner
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Indian
|B. Sai Sudharsan
|Indian
|Darshan Nalkande
|Indian
|Dominic Drakes
|Foreigner
|Gurkeerat Mann Singh
|Indian
|Jayant Yadav
|Indian
|Pradeep Sangwan
|Indian
|Rahul Tewatia
|Indian
|Vijay Shankar
|Indian
|Alzarri Joseph
|Foreigner
|Lockie Ferguson
|Foreigner
|Mohammad Shami
|Indian
|Noor Ahmad
|Foreigner
|Sai Kishore
|Indian
|Rashid Khan
|Foreigner
|Varun Aaron
|Indian
|Yash Dayal
|Indian
List of Kolkata Knight Riders players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Shreyas Iyer
|Indian (Captain)
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Indian
|Rinku Singh
|Indian
|Alex Hales
|Foreigner
|Abhijeet Tomar
|Indian
|Ramesh Kumar
|Indian
|Pratham Singh
|Indian
|Sam Billings
|Foreigner
|Sheldon Jackson
|Indian
|Baba Indrajith
|Indian
|Pat Cummins
|Foreigner
|Mohammad Nabi
|Foreigner
|Nitish Rana
|Indian
|Shivam Mavi
|Indian
|Anukul Roy
|Indian
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Foreigner
|Aman Khan
|Indian
|Andre Russell
|Foreigner
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Indian
|Umesh Yadav
|Indian
|Rasikh Dar
|Indian
|Tim Southee
|Foreigner
|Ashok Sharma
|Indian
|Sunil Narine
|Foreigner
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Indian
List of Lucknow Super Giants players
|Player name
|Nationality
|KL Rahul
|Indian (Captain)
|Evin Lewis
|Foreigner
|Manan Vohra
|Indian
|Manish Pandey
|Indian
|Quinton de Kock
|Foreigner
|Ayush Badoni
|Indian
|Deepak Hooda
|Indian
|Jason Holder
|Foreigner
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|Indian
|Karan Sharma
|Indian
|Krunal Pandya
|Indian
|Kyle Mayers
|Foreigner
|Marcus Stoinis
|Foreigner
|Ankit Rajpoot
|Indian
|Avesh Khan
|Indian
|Dushmantha Chameera
|Foreigner
|Mark Wood
|Foreigner
|Mayank Yadav
|Indian
|Mohsin Khan
|Indian
|Ravi Bishnoi
|Indian
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|Indian
List of Mumbai Indians players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Rohit Sharma
|Indian (Captain)
|Anmolpreet Singh
|Indian
|Dewald Brevis
|Foreigner
|Rahul Buddhi
|Indian
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Indian
|Aryan Juyal
|Indian
|Ishan Kishan
|Indian
|Arjun Tendulkar
|Indian
|Daniel Sams
|Foreigner
|Fabian Allen
|Foreigner
|Hrithik Shokeen
|Indian
|Jofra Archer
|Foreigner
|Kieron Pollard
|Foreigner
|Mohd. Arshad Khan
|Indian
|N. Tilak Varma
|Indian
|Ramandeep Singh
|Indian
|Sanjay Yadav
|Indian
|Tim David
|Foreigner
|Basil Thampi
|Indian
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Indian
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Indian
|Mayank Markande
|Indian
|Murugan Ashwin
|Indian
|Riley Meredith
|Foreigner
|Tymal Mills
|Foreigner
List of Punjab Kings players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Mayank Agarwal
|Indian (Captain)
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Foreigner
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Indian
|Jitesh Sharma
|Indian
|Jonny Bairstow
|Foreigner
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Indian
|Ansh Patel
|Indian
|Atharva Taide
|Indian
|Benny Howell
|Foreigner
|Harpreet Brar
|Indian
|Liam Livingstone
|Foreigner
|Odean Smith
|Foreigner
|Prerak Mankad
|Indian
|Raj Angad Bawa
|Indian
|Rishi Dhawan
|Indian
|Shahrukh Khan
|Indian
|Writtick Chatterjee
|Indian
|Arshdeep Singh
|Indian
|Baltej Dhanda
|Indian
|Ishan Porel
|Indian
|Kagiso Rabada
|Foreigner
|Nathan Ellis
|Foreigner
|Rahul Chahar
|Indian
|Sandeep Sharma
|Indian
|Vaibhav Arora
|Indian
List of Rajasthan Royals players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Sanju Samson
|Indian (Captain)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Indian
|Jos Buttler
|Foreigner
|Karun Nair
|Indian
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|Foreigner
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Foreigner
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Indian
|Dhruv Jurel
|Indian
|Anunay Singh
|Indian
|Daryl Mitchell
|Foreigner
|James Neesham
|Foreigner
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Indian
|Riyan Parag
|Indian
|Shubham Garhwal
|Indian
|KC Cariappa
|Indian
|Kuldeep Sen
|Indian
|Kuldip Yadav
|Indian
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Foreigner
|Navdeep Saini
|Indian
|Obed McCoy
|Foreigner
|Prasidh Krishna
|Indian
|Tejas Baroka
|Indian
|Trent Boult
|Foreigner
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Indian
List of Sunrisers Hyderabad players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Kane Williamson
|Foreigner (Captain)
|Abdul Samad
|Indian
|Aiden Markram
|Foreigner
|Priyam Garg
|Indian
|Ravikumar Samarth
|Indian
|Rahul Tripathi
|Indian
|Umran Malik
|Indian
|Glenn Phillips
|Foreigner
|Nicholas Pooran
|Foreigner
|Vishnu Vinod
|Indian
|Abhishek Sharma
|Indian
|Marco Jansen
|Foreigner
|Romario Shepherd
|Foreigner
|Shashank Singh
|Indian
|Washington Sundar
|Indian
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Indian
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Foreigner
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|Indian
|Kartik Tyagi
|Indian
|Saurabh Dubey
|Indian
|Sean Abbott
|Foreigner
|Shreyas Gopal
|Indian
|T Natarajan
|Indian
List of Royal Challengers Bangalore players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Virat Kohli
|Indian
|Faf du Plessis
|Foreigner
|Finn Allen
|Foreigner
|Anuj Rawat
|Indian
|Dinesh Karthik
|Indian
|Luvnith Sisodia
|Indian
|Aneeshwar Gautam
|Indian
|David Willey
|Foreigner
|Glenn Maxwell
|Foreigner
|Harshal Patel
|Indian
|Mahipal Lomror
|Indian
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|Indian
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Foreigner
|Suyash S Prabhudessai
|Indian
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Foreigner
|Akash Deep
|Indian
|Chama Milind
|Indian
|Jason Behrendorff
|Foreigner
|Josh Hazlewood
|Foreigner
|Karn Sharma
|Indian
|Mohammed Siraj
|Indian
|Siddharth Kaul
|Indian
List of teams who won IPL in the past
In earlier seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the tournament title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times.
Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Deccan Chargers won the title once.
- Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)
- Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021)
- Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014)
- Rajasthan Royals (2008)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)
- Deccan Chargers (2009)
IPL 2022
In IPL 2022, a total of 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venues are
- Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)
- Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai)
- DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai)
- MCA International Stadium (Pune)
The venue for the final match has not been decided yet. It will be disclosed later by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).