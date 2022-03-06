IPL 2022: 20-day countdown begins; Know everything about tournament

In IPL 2022, a total of 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 6th March 2022 12:59 pm IST
IPL 2022
IPL 2022 [Twitter]

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be played across four venues in Maharashtra is set to begin on March 26, 2022.

As the 20-day countdown began to tournament, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite IPL team playing.

In the current season of IPL, 10 teams are going to compete for the championship. Out of them, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are new.

MS Education Academy

List of IPL 2022 teams and their players

The 10 teams that are part of IPL 2022 are as follow:

  1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
  2. Delhi Capitals (DC)
  3. Gujarat Titans (GT)
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
  5. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
  6. Mumbai Indians (MI)
  7. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
  8. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
  9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
  10. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

List of Chennai Super Kings players

Player nameNationality
MS DhoniIndian (Captain)
C Hari NishaanthIndian
Devon ConwayForeigner
Robin UthappaIndian
Ruturaj GaikwadIndian
Subhranshu SenapatiIndian
Ambati RayuduIndian
Narayan JagadeesanIndian
Chris JordanForeigner
Dwaine PretoriusForeigner
Dwayne BravoIndian
K Bhagath VarmaIndian
Mitchell SantnerForeigner
Moeen AliForeigner
Rajvardhan HangargekarIndian
Ravindra JadejaIndian
Shivam DubeIndian
Adam MilneForeigner
Deepak ChaharIndian
KM AsifIndian
Maheesh TheekshanaIndian
Mukesh ChoudharyIndian
Prashant SolankiIndian
Simarjeet SinghIndian
Tushar DeshpandeIndian

List of Delhi Capitals players

Player nameNationality
Rishabh PantIndian (Captain)
Ashwin HebbarIndian
David WarnerForeigner
Mandeep SinghIndian
Prithvi ShawIndian
Rovman PowellForeigner
K.S BharatIndian
Tim SeifertForeigner
Axar PatelIndian
Kamlesh NagarkotiIndian
Lalit YadavIndian
Mitchell MarshForeigner
Pravin DubeyIndian
Ripal PatelIndian
Sarfaraz KhanIndian
Vicky OstwalIndian
Yash DhullIndian
Anrich NortjeForeigner
Chetan SakariyaIndian
Kuldeep YadavIndian
Lungi NgidiForeigner
Mustafizur RahmanForeigner
Shardul ThakurIndian
Khaleel AhmedIndian

List of Gujarat Titans players

Player nameNationality
Hardik PandyaIndian (Captain)
Abhinav SadaranganiIndian
David MillerForeigner
Jason RoyForeigner
Shubman GillIndian
Matthew WadeForeigner
Wriddhiman SahaIndian
B. Sai SudharsanIndian
Darshan NalkandeIndian
Dominic DrakesForeigner
Gurkeerat Mann SinghIndian
Jayant YadavIndian
Pradeep SangwanIndian
Rahul TewatiaIndian
Vijay ShankarIndian
Alzarri JosephForeigner
Lockie FergusonForeigner
Mohammad ShamiIndian
Noor AhmadForeigner
Sai KishoreIndian
Rashid KhanForeigner
Varun AaronIndian
Yash DayalIndian

List of Kolkata Knight Riders players

Player nameNationality
Shreyas IyerIndian (Captain)
Ajinkya RahaneIndian
Rinku SinghIndian
Alex HalesForeigner
Abhijeet TomarIndian
Ramesh KumarIndian
Pratham SinghIndian
Sam BillingsForeigner
Sheldon JacksonIndian
Baba IndrajithIndian
Pat CumminsForeigner
Mohammad NabiForeigner
Nitish RanaIndian
Shivam MaviIndian
Anukul RoyIndian
Chamika KarunaratneForeigner
Aman KhanIndian
Andre RussellForeigner
Venkatesh IyerIndian
Umesh YadavIndian
Rasikh DarIndian
Tim SoutheeForeigner
Ashok SharmaIndian
Sunil NarineForeigner
Varun ChakaravarthyIndian

List of Lucknow Super Giants players

Player nameNationality
KL RahulIndian (Captain)
Evin LewisForeigner
Manan VohraIndian
Manish PandeyIndian
Quinton de KockForeigner
Ayush BadoniIndian
Deepak HoodaIndian
Jason HolderForeigner
Krishnappa GowthamIndian
Karan SharmaIndian
Krunal PandyaIndian
Kyle MayersForeigner
Marcus StoinisForeigner
Ankit RajpootIndian
Avesh KhanIndian
Dushmantha ChameeraForeigner
Mark WoodForeigner
Mayank YadavIndian
Mohsin KhanIndian
Ravi BishnoiIndian
Shahbaz NadeemIndian

List of Mumbai Indians players

Player nameNationality
Rohit SharmaIndian (Captain)
Anmolpreet SinghIndian
Dewald BrevisForeigner
Rahul BuddhiIndian
Suryakumar YadavIndian
Aryan JuyalIndian
Ishan KishanIndian
Arjun TendulkarIndian
Daniel SamsForeigner
Fabian AllenForeigner
Hrithik ShokeenIndian
Jofra ArcherForeigner
Kieron PollardForeigner
Mohd. Arshad KhanIndian
N. Tilak VarmaIndian
Ramandeep SinghIndian
Sanjay YadavIndian
Tim DavidForeigner
Basil ThampiIndian
Jasprit BumrahIndian
Jaydev UnadkatIndian
Mayank MarkandeIndian
Murugan AshwinIndian
Riley MeredithForeigner
Tymal MillsForeigner

List of Punjab Kings players

Player nameNationality
Mayank AgarwalIndian (Captain)
Bhanuka RajapaksaForeigner
Shikhar DhawanIndian
Jitesh SharmaIndian
Jonny BairstowForeigner
Prabhsimran SinghIndian
Ansh PatelIndian
Atharva TaideIndian
Benny HowellForeigner
Harpreet BrarIndian
Liam LivingstoneForeigner
Odean SmithForeigner
Prerak MankadIndian
Raj Angad BawaIndian
Rishi DhawanIndian
Shahrukh KhanIndian
Writtick ChatterjeeIndian
Arshdeep SinghIndian
Baltej DhandaIndian
Ishan PorelIndian
Kagiso RabadaForeigner
Nathan EllisForeigner
Rahul ChaharIndian
Sandeep SharmaIndian
Vaibhav AroraIndian

List of Rajasthan Royals players

Player nameNationality
Sanju SamsonIndian (Captain)
Devdutt PadikkalIndian
Jos ButtlerForeigner
Karun NairIndian
Rassie Van Der DussenForeigner
Shimron HetmyerForeigner
Yashasvi JaiswalIndian
Dhruv JurelIndian
Anunay SinghIndian
Daryl MitchellForeigner
James NeeshamForeigner
Ravichandran AshwinIndian
Riyan ParagIndian
Shubham GarhwalIndian
KC CariappaIndian
Kuldeep SenIndian
Kuldip YadavIndian
Nathan Coulter-NileForeigner
Navdeep SainiIndian
Obed McCoyForeigner
Prasidh KrishnaIndian
Tejas BarokaIndian
Trent BoultForeigner
Yuzvendra ChahalIndian

List of Sunrisers Hyderabad players

Player nameNationality
Kane WilliamsonForeigner (Captain)
Abdul SamadIndian
Aiden MarkramForeigner
Priyam GargIndian
Ravikumar SamarthIndian
Rahul TripathiIndian
Umran MalikIndian
Glenn PhillipsForeigner
Nicholas PooranForeigner
Vishnu VinodIndian
Abhishek SharmaIndian
Marco JansenForeigner
Romario ShepherdForeigner
Shashank SinghIndian
Washington SundarIndian
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndian
Fazalhaq FarooqiForeigner
Jagadeesha SuchithIndian
Kartik TyagiIndian
Saurabh DubeyIndian
Sean AbbottForeigner
Shreyas GopalIndian
T NatarajanIndian

List of Royal Challengers Bangalore players

Player nameNationality
Virat KohliIndian
Faf du PlessisForeigner
Finn AllenForeigner
Anuj RawatIndian
Dinesh KarthikIndian
Luvnith SisodiaIndian
Aneeshwar GautamIndian
David WilleyForeigner
Glenn MaxwellForeigner
Harshal PatelIndian
Mahipal LomrorIndian
Shahbaz AhamadIndian
Sherfane RutherfordForeigner
Suyash S PrabhudessaiIndian
Wanindu HasarangaForeigner
Akash DeepIndian
Chama MilindIndian
Jason BehrendorffForeigner
Josh HazlewoodForeigner
Karn SharmaIndian
Mohammed SirajIndian
Siddharth KaulIndian

List of teams who won IPL in the past

In earlier seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the tournament title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times.

Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Deccan Chargers won the title once.

  • Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)
  • Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021)
  • Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014)
  • Rajasthan Royals (2008)
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)
  • Deccan Chargers (2009)

IPL 2022

In IPL 2022, a total of 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venues are

  1. Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)
  2. Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai)
  3. DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai)
  4. MCA International Stadium (Pune)

The venue for the final match has not been decided yet. It will be disclosed later by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button