IPL 2022: 20-day countdown begins; Know everything about tournament

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be played across four venues in Maharashtra is set to begin on March 26, 2022.

As the 20-day countdown began to tournament, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite IPL team playing.

In the current season of IPL, 10 teams are going to compete for the championship. Out of them, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are new.

List of IPL 2022 teams and their players

The 10 teams that are part of IPL 2022 are as follow:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals (DC) Gujarat Titans (GT) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Mumbai Indians (MI) Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

List of Chennai Super Kings players

Player name Nationality MS Dhoni Indian (Captain) C Hari Nishaanth Indian Devon Conway Foreigner Robin Uthappa Indian Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian Subhranshu Senapati Indian Ambati Rayudu Indian Narayan Jagadeesan Indian Chris Jordan Foreigner Dwaine Pretorius Foreigner Dwayne Bravo Indian K Bhagath Varma Indian Mitchell Santner Foreigner Moeen Ali Foreigner Rajvardhan Hangargekar Indian Ravindra Jadeja Indian Shivam Dube Indian Adam Milne Foreigner Deepak Chahar Indian KM Asif Indian Maheesh Theekshana Indian Mukesh Choudhary Indian Prashant Solanki Indian Simarjeet Singh Indian Tushar Deshpande Indian

List of Delhi Capitals players

Player name Nationality Rishabh Pant Indian (Captain) Ashwin Hebbar Indian David Warner Foreigner Mandeep Singh Indian Prithvi Shaw Indian Rovman Powell Foreigner K.S Bharat Indian Tim Seifert Foreigner Axar Patel Indian Kamlesh Nagarkoti Indian Lalit Yadav Indian Mitchell Marsh Foreigner Pravin Dubey Indian Ripal Patel Indian Sarfaraz Khan Indian Vicky Ostwal Indian Yash Dhull Indian Anrich Nortje Foreigner Chetan Sakariya Indian Kuldeep Yadav Indian Lungi Ngidi Foreigner Mustafizur Rahman Foreigner Shardul Thakur Indian Khaleel Ahmed Indian

List of Gujarat Titans players

Player name Nationality Hardik Pandya Indian (Captain) Abhinav Sadarangani Indian David Miller Foreigner Jason Roy Foreigner Shubman Gill Indian Matthew Wade Foreigner Wriddhiman Saha Indian B. Sai Sudharsan Indian Darshan Nalkande Indian Dominic Drakes Foreigner Gurkeerat Mann Singh Indian Jayant Yadav Indian Pradeep Sangwan Indian Rahul Tewatia Indian Vijay Shankar Indian Alzarri Joseph Foreigner Lockie Ferguson Foreigner Mohammad Shami Indian Noor Ahmad Foreigner Sai Kishore Indian Rashid Khan Foreigner Varun Aaron Indian Yash Dayal Indian

List of Kolkata Knight Riders players

Player name Nationality Shreyas Iyer Indian (Captain) Ajinkya Rahane Indian Rinku Singh Indian Alex Hales Foreigner Abhijeet Tomar Indian Ramesh Kumar Indian Pratham Singh Indian Sam Billings Foreigner Sheldon Jackson Indian Baba Indrajith Indian Pat Cummins Foreigner Mohammad Nabi Foreigner Nitish Rana Indian Shivam Mavi Indian Anukul Roy Indian Chamika Karunaratne Foreigner Aman Khan Indian Andre Russell Foreigner Venkatesh Iyer Indian Umesh Yadav Indian Rasikh Dar Indian Tim Southee Foreigner Ashok Sharma Indian Sunil Narine Foreigner Varun Chakaravarthy Indian

List of Lucknow Super Giants players

Player name Nationality KL Rahul Indian (Captain) Evin Lewis Foreigner Manan Vohra Indian Manish Pandey Indian Quinton de Kock Foreigner Ayush Badoni Indian Deepak Hooda Indian Jason Holder Foreigner Krishnappa Gowtham Indian Karan Sharma Indian Krunal Pandya Indian Kyle Mayers Foreigner Marcus Stoinis Foreigner Ankit Rajpoot Indian Avesh Khan Indian Dushmantha Chameera Foreigner Mark Wood Foreigner Mayank Yadav Indian Mohsin Khan Indian Ravi Bishnoi Indian Shahbaz Nadeem Indian

List of Mumbai Indians players

Player name Nationality Rohit Sharma Indian (Captain) Anmolpreet Singh Indian Dewald Brevis Foreigner Rahul Buddhi Indian Suryakumar Yadav Indian Aryan Juyal Indian Ishan Kishan Indian Arjun Tendulkar Indian Daniel Sams Foreigner Fabian Allen Foreigner Hrithik Shokeen Indian Jofra Archer Foreigner Kieron Pollard Foreigner Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian N. Tilak Varma Indian Ramandeep Singh Indian Sanjay Yadav Indian Tim David Foreigner Basil Thampi Indian Jasprit Bumrah Indian Jaydev Unadkat Indian Mayank Markande Indian Murugan Ashwin Indian Riley Meredith Foreigner Tymal Mills Foreigner

List of Punjab Kings players

Player name Nationality Mayank Agarwal Indian (Captain) Bhanuka Rajapaksa Foreigner Shikhar Dhawan Indian Jitesh Sharma Indian Jonny Bairstow Foreigner Prabhsimran Singh Indian Ansh Patel Indian Atharva Taide Indian Benny Howell Foreigner Harpreet Brar Indian Liam Livingstone Foreigner Odean Smith Foreigner Prerak Mankad Indian Raj Angad Bawa Indian Rishi Dhawan Indian Shahrukh Khan Indian Writtick Chatterjee Indian Arshdeep Singh Indian Baltej Dhanda Indian Ishan Porel Indian Kagiso Rabada Foreigner Nathan Ellis Foreigner Rahul Chahar Indian Sandeep Sharma Indian Vaibhav Arora Indian

List of Rajasthan Royals players

Player name Nationality Sanju Samson Indian (Captain) Devdutt Padikkal Indian Jos Buttler Foreigner Karun Nair Indian Rassie Van Der Dussen Foreigner Shimron Hetmyer Foreigner Yashasvi Jaiswal Indian Dhruv Jurel Indian Anunay Singh Indian Daryl Mitchell Foreigner James Neesham Foreigner Ravichandran Ashwin Indian Riyan Parag Indian Shubham Garhwal Indian KC Cariappa Indian Kuldeep Sen Indian Kuldip Yadav Indian Nathan Coulter-Nile Foreigner Navdeep Saini Indian Obed McCoy Foreigner Prasidh Krishna Indian Tejas Baroka Indian Trent Boult Foreigner Yuzvendra Chahal Indian

List of Sunrisers Hyderabad players

Player name Nationality Kane Williamson Foreigner (Captain) Abdul Samad Indian Aiden Markram Foreigner Priyam Garg Indian Ravikumar Samarth Indian Rahul Tripathi Indian Umran Malik Indian Glenn Phillips Foreigner Nicholas Pooran Foreigner Vishnu Vinod Indian Abhishek Sharma Indian Marco Jansen Foreigner Romario Shepherd Foreigner Shashank Singh Indian Washington Sundar Indian Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Fazalhaq Farooqi Foreigner Jagadeesha Suchith Indian Kartik Tyagi Indian Saurabh Dubey Indian Sean Abbott Foreigner Shreyas Gopal Indian T Natarajan Indian

List of Royal Challengers Bangalore players

Player name Nationality Virat Kohli Indian Faf du Plessis Foreigner Finn Allen Foreigner Anuj Rawat Indian Dinesh Karthik Indian Luvnith Sisodia Indian Aneeshwar Gautam Indian David Willey Foreigner Glenn Maxwell Foreigner Harshal Patel Indian Mahipal Lomror Indian Shahbaz Ahamad Indian Sherfane Rutherford Foreigner Suyash S Prabhudessai Indian Wanindu Hasaranga Foreigner Akash Deep Indian Chama Milind Indian Jason Behrendorff Foreigner Josh Hazlewood Foreigner Karn Sharma Indian Mohammed Siraj Indian Siddharth Kaul Indian

List of teams who won IPL in the past

In earlier seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the tournament title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times.

Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Deccan Chargers won the title once.

Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)

Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021)

Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014)

Rajasthan Royals (2008)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

Deccan Chargers (2009)

IPL 2022

In IPL 2022, a total of 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venues are

Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) MCA International Stadium (Pune)

The venue for the final match has not been decided yet. It will be disclosed later by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).