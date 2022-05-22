IPL 2022: Harpreet, Ellis’s fiery bowling help PBKS restrict SRH to 157/8

Mumbai: Tight bowling by Punjab Kings, led by Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis’s three-wicket haul respectively helped PBKS restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total at 157/8 here at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH as he smashed 43 runs, while Romario Shepherd played a quick brilliant unbeaten knock of 26 runs in 15 runs. For PBKS, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis bagged three wickets each.

Opted to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a struggling start, Kagiso Rabada gave his team an early breakthrough as he removed Priyam Garg in the third over. Rahul Tripathi then came to bat with Abhishek Sharma to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The duo anchored a great inning as they trashed Punjab bowlers all around the ground. After scoring 20 runs Tripathi fell prey to Harpreet Brar’s delivery in the ninth over, leaving SRH’s score at 61/2.

Despite the departure of Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma continued trashing bowlers. After 10 overs SRH’s score read 71/2. For PBKS Harpreet struck again as he removed well-settled batter Sharma, who scored 43 runs in 32 balls.

Nicholas Pooran then came to the crease to help his team to post a challenging total but could not stand long as he was removed by Nathan Ellis after scoring just five runs. Aiden Markram soon followed Pooran back to the pavilion after scoring 21 runs.

Washington with Romario Shepherd smashed Nathan Ellis for 17 runs in the 17th over. The duo continued carnage on PBKS bowlers as they snatched 19 runs in Kagiso Rabada’s spell. In the last over of the first innings, Washington Sundar went back to the pavilion but brought up a crucial 58 runs partnership with Shepherd.

Nathan Ellis gave two last over blows to the SRH batters as he removed Washington Sundar and Jagadeesha Suchith in a single over to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total at 157/8 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 157/8 (Abhishek Sharma 43, Romario Shepherd 26*; Harpreet Brar 3-26) vs Punjab Kings.