IPL 2022: List of Hyderabad players sold in auction

Bengaluru: The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place on Saturday and Sunday. In the auction, players from 15 Hyderabad too participated.

Out of 15 Hyderabad players, four were picked up during the auction. They are N. Thakur Tilak Varma, C. V. Milind, K. Bhagath Varma, and Rahul Buddhi.

While Tilak and Buddi were sold to Mumbai Indians (MI), Milind and Varma were picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively.

Name Reserve price in rupees Team Sold for (In INR) N. Tilak Varma 20 lakh MI 1.7 crore Chama Milind 20 lakh RCB 25 lakh K.Bhagath Varma 20 lakh CSK 20 lakh Rahul Buddhi 20 lakh MI 20 lakh

Siraj is the only cricketer from Hyderabad who is playing in the tournament since 2017. He has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 7 crores.

IPL auction 2022

In the auction, 204 players including 67 overseas players were sold. A total of Rs. 551.7 crore was spent by franchises during the two-day IPL auction 2022.

Ishan Kishan emerged as the most expensive player in the auction. He was picked up by MI for Rs. 15.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar became the most expensive Indian bowler to be ever picked up at IPL auction. He was sold to CSK at Rs. 14 crores.

Here's a look at the Top Buys of what has been an eventful #TATAIPLAuction 2022 😎👌@TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/vnFMj1NKj9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

With the addition of two more teams i.e., Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad, the number of teams increased to 10 in IPL 2022.

IPL venues to be confirmed in a week or two: MI owner Ambani

MI owner Akash Ambani feels that the venues for the IPL 2022 season may come out in a week or two. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had hosted the 2020 and second half of 2021 editions of the IPL.

But with numbers in Covid-19 third wave in India receding, there is a possibility of the tournament being held between Mumbai and Pune entirely to reduce travel time and maintain a bio-bubble environment.