IPL 2022: LSG captain KL Rahul wins toss, opts to bat against KKR

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium here on Wednesday.

A win will seal a spot in the top four for LSG, while for KKR, it’ll mean they wouldn’t be out and the prospects will depend on the remaining games.

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming after back-to-back wins. KKR are currently at the sixth position in the points tally with 12 points. While, LSG are currently at the third position with 16 points.

Speaking after the toss Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said: “We’ll bat first. The pitch looks a bit dry. Last few games, it’s been tough chasing. We have to be positive, we’ve done really well in the tournament. We need to start afresh, try to win this game and enjoy. We’ll focus all of our energy on this game. We do have quality in the middle-order, everyone’s experienced, you trust them to figure it out. We expect them to come back strong and deliver. We have three changes – Krunal has a niggle, so he sits out. Chameera and Badoni miss out.”

Speaking at the toss Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer said: ” I would have batted as well. This is going to be last opportunity for us to express ourselves. Let’s do it for the coaches, management and fans. Abhijeet Tomar comes in for Rahane.”

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, and Varun Chakaravarthy.