IPL 2022 Match 12 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 5th April 2022
Mumbai: KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs
Mumbai: Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad, during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Kane Williamson, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Romario Shepherd of Sunrisers Hyderabad runs out Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants, during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: T. Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants, during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Nicholas Pooran of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad, during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

