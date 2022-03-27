IPL 2022 Match 2 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 28th March 2022 12:18 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 2 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai: Basil Thampi of Mumbai Indians celebrating the wicket of Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals, during the second T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium(CCI), in Mumbai, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai:Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals bats, during the second T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium(CCI), in Mumbai, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals, during the second T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium(CCI), in Mumbai, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals bats, during the second T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium(CCI), in Mumbai, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals, during the second T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium(CCI), in Mumbai, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals after winning the match, during the second T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium(CCI), in Mumbai, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button